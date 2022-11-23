Barloworld (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) Stock Price Up 8.2%

Barloworld Limited (OTCMKTS:BRRAY – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 8.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.96 and last traded at $6.17. Approximately 2,171 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 1,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.70.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.64.

Barloworld Limited operates as an industrial processing, distribution, and services company. The company offers industrial equipment and services comprising business-to-business sales, servicing, rebuilding, and salvaging of earthmoving equipment, industrial services, and power systems that enable various mining, construction, and power solutions.

