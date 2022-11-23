Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Sold by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC trimmed its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,585 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 28,295 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 12.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 72,051,877 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,767,341,000 after buying an additional 7,901,325 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,601,028 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,388,423,000 after buying an additional 1,379,254 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 12.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,057,924 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $565,610,000 after buying an additional 2,540,995 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 4.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,641,465 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $347,296,000 after buying an additional 895,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 40.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,824,320 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $437,387,000 after buying an additional 5,164,698 shares in the last quarter. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOLD. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.50 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.59.

GOLD stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.96. 457,050 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,422,260. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $26.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.38%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

