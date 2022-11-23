Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Sold by Oak Grove Capital LLC

Oak Grove Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 4.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,100 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 73,357 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 11,327 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,669 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GOLD shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.90 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet lowered Barrick Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.59.

NYSE:GOLD traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.00. 761,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,422,260. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.85. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $26.07. The company has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.38%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

