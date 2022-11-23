BBR Partners LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP)

BBR Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. BBR Partners LLC’s holdings in Corporación América Airports were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAAP. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corporación América Airports in the second quarter worth $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Corporación América Airports by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 81,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 8,920 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its stake in Corporación América Airports by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 227,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 67,550 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Corporación América Airports by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 229,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 7,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Corporación América Airports during the 1st quarter valued at $2,296,000.

Get Corporación América Airports alerts:

Corporación América Airports Price Performance

NYSE:CAAP opened at $9.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 2.06. Corporación América Airports S.A. has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $9.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Corporación América Airports Company Profile

Corporación América Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 53 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly known as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corporación América Airports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporación América Airports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.