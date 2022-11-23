Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 298,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,788 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $2,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 383.1% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 40.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 38.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $12.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.33. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $7.96 and a 52-week high of $12.95. The company has a market cap of $38.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $22.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.57 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.49%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Transfer

In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 155,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.38 per share, with a total value of $1,918,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 52,733,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,840,445.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 155,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.38 per share, with a total value of $1,918,900.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 52,733,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,840,445.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 2,428,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.04 per share, for a total transaction of $29,242,113.88. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 52,007,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,166,976.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

About Energy Transfer

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.