Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $2.38 Million Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 847 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,130,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,370,144,000 after acquiring an additional 161,088 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 897,156 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,419,328,000 after purchasing an additional 56,023 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 17.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 884,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,398,438,000 after purchasing an additional 133,080 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 611,322 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $967,130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 452,808 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $716,356,000 after buying an additional 33,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CMG. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,600.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,708.00 to $1,699.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,819.56.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,505.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,525.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,467.71. The firm has a market cap of $41.74 billion, a PE ratio of 52.42, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,196.28 and a 12-month high of $1,776.67.

In related news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total value of $5,356,297.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,911,751.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

