Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $2.56 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC cut its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 10,548 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen Lawrence B lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 2.2% in the second quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 3,474 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its holdings in BlackRock by 6.3% in the second quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 1,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $985,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,656,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,308 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $700.00 to $585.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $701.54.

BlackRock Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:BLK opened at $733.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $110.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $628.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $641.83. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $503.12 and a 52 week high of $939.41.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.82. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 29.84%. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 53.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total transaction of $3,054,969.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,433,997.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total value of $3,054,969.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,433,997.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Manish Mehta sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.81, for a total value of $1,002,793.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,471,925.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,900 shares of company stock worth $14,067,231 over the last three months. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

