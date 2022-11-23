Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $2.86 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,633 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $2,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 767.6% during the second quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

DGRO stock opened at $51.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.83. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $43.67 and a 1-year high of $56.42.

