Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,530 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,306 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 293.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,854,494 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $144,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,268 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Micron Technology by 118.1% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,775 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 11,789 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 9.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 40,237 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 26.7% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 26,879 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $58.62 on Wednesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.45 and a 52 week high of $98.45. The stock has a market cap of $63.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.95%.

Several analysts have weighed in on MU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.97.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

