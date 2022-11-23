Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 15,911 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,408 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 15,911 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,649.8% during the second quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC now owns 190,729 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $5,581,000 after buying an additional 179,829 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 314.5% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 63,631 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 48,279 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.6% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,310 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.5% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 9,981 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 35.4% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,260,625 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $36,886,000 after buying an additional 329,713 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $37.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $54.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.44 and its 200 day moving average is $32.07. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The business’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 11.41%.

In other news, Director Ryan Michael Lance bought 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $988,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,368.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FCX. BNP Paribas downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.73.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

