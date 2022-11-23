Beck Capital Management LLC Has $360,000 Stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Beck Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WPC. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 2.3% in the second quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 5,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 3.3% in the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 20.6% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 40.2% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 5.3% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:WPC opened at $80.62 on Wednesday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.76 and a 1-year high of $89.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.76.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $1.061 dividend. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 168.25%.

A number of research firms have commented on WPC. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on W. P. Carey from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

About W. P. Carey

(Get Rating)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

