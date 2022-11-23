Beck Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:BAPR)

Beck Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:BAPR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 22,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAPR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New by 203.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 220,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,609,000 after purchasing an additional 148,064 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New by 73.1% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 132,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after buying an additional 56,116 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,411,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New by 179.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 40,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,150,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New Stock Up 0.8 %

BAPR opened at $31.60 on Wednesday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $34.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.25 and a 200-day moving average of $30.81.

