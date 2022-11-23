Beldex One Day Volume Reaches $2.04 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. One Beldex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0457 or 0.00000278 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Beldex has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. Beldex has a market cap of $135.79 million and $2.04 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,167.37 or 0.07092557 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00033227 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00077161 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00059314 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001472 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000404 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00009871 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00023649 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,970,000,000 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

