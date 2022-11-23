Bell Asset Management Ltd Acquires 486 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Bell Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Bell Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $6,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPGI. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 168.8% during the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded up $9.04 on Wednesday, hitting $361.29. 65,647 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,783,623. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $320.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $341.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.06. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $279.32 and a one year high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 12.47%. On average, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $420.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on S&P Global from $354.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on S&P Global to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $397.00 target price (down from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.69.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

