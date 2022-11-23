Bell Asset Management Ltd Has $5.50 Million Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Bell Asset Management Ltd lowered its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,227 shares during the quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $5,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 171.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total transaction of $383,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,503.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.67.

Shares of CHD traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.40. 25,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,967,525. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.12 and a 200-day moving average of $84.04. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.16 and a one year high of $105.28. The firm has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 21.23%. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.12%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

