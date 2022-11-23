Bell Asset Management Ltd Has $9.31 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Bell Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,545 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for 1.8% of Bell Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Bell Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Accenture were worth $9,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,366,391 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,266,478,000 after purchasing an additional 409,980 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management increased its position in Accenture by 35.0% during the second quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 15,235 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,230,000 after buying an additional 3,952 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Accenture by 4.3% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 597,757 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $165,967,000 after buying an additional 24,630 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 244.9% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 305,826 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $84,913,000 after buying an additional 217,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lcnb Corp boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 3,986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Price Performance

ACN stock traded up $3.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $296.30. The company had a trading volume of 13,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,074,798. The company has a market capitalization of $186.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.95 and a 1-year high of $417.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $271.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $284.34.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Accenture’s payout ratio is 41.83%.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total transaction of $2,295,598.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,947,519.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, COO Manish Sharma sold 8,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.66, for a total value of $2,204,223.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,434.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total value of $2,295,598.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,759 shares in the company, valued at $11,947,519.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,030 shares of company stock valued at $10,924,406 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACN has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen cut their price target on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.60.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Articles

