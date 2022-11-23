Bell Asset Management Ltd Purchases 3,642 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Bell Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,835 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares during the period. Bell Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Cisco Systems by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 668,844 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,295,000 after buying an additional 116,264 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,742,571 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $383,218,000 after acquiring an additional 623,017 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 164,092 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 660.6% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares during the period. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total transaction of $216,873.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 273,307 shares in the company, valued at $12,681,444.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total transaction of $216,873.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 273,307 shares in the company, valued at $12,681,444.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 14,830 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $708,874.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 277,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,276,497.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,262 shares of company stock worth $2,422,160. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.98. 177,743 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,075,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.45. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $64.29. The company has a market cap of $201.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.32.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

CSCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.63.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

