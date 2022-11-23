Berkeley Energia (LON:BKY) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $18.93

Berkeley Energia Limited (LON:BKY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 18.93 ($0.22) and traded as low as GBX 17.63 ($0.21). Berkeley Energia shares last traded at GBX 18.50 ($0.22), with a volume of 71,183 shares traded.

Berkeley Energia Trading Up 1.3 %

The stock has a market cap of £82.38 million and a PE ratio of 228.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 16.44 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 18.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,657.10, a quick ratio of 35.87 and a current ratio of 35.87.

About Berkeley Energia

Berkeley Energia Limited engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties in Spain. It primarily holds interest in the Salamanca project located in western Spain. The company was formerly known as Berkeley Energy Limited and changed its name to Berkeley Energia Limited in November 2015.

