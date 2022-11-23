Berli Jucker Public (OTC:BLJZY) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to Underperform

Berli Jucker Public (OTC:BLJZY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of BLJZY opened at $9.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.64. Berli Jucker Public has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $9.64.

Berli Jucker Public Company Limited manufactures, distributes, and services in the areas of packaging, consumer, healthcare and technical, modern retail supply chain, and other group businesses in Thailand. It designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes glass and plastic packaging products, and aluminum cans.

