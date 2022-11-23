Binance USD (BUSD) Hits Market Cap of $22.78 Billion

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 23rd. One Binance USD token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00006082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Binance USD has a total market capitalization of $22.78 billion and approximately $8.04 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Binance USD has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,424.13 or 0.08651139 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $77.47 or 0.00470593 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,753.30 or 0.28874796 BTC.

About Binance USD

Binance USD launched on September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 22,754,177,877 tokens. Binance USD’s official website is www.binance.com/en/busd. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Binance USD’s official message board is coinmarketcap.com/community/profile/busd.

Binance USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD.As of September 12, 2019, BUSD has been available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX, and on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB, XRP and more to come.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

