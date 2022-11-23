Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Holdings Reduced by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $10,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 476.2% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 87.7% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Biogen

In other news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total transaction of $1,552,832.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,058,457.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

BIIB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Argus raised shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $321.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $299.75.

Biogen stock opened at $306.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $262.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.10. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.16 and a twelve month high of $307.00.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.16 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 27.64% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.77 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 17.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Biogen

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

