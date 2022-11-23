BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Sets New 52-Week High at $99.64

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $99.64 and last traded at $98.97, with a volume of 36351 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.18.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.07.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.71 and a 200-day moving average of $85.53. The firm has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 235.64, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
Insider Buying and Selling at BioMarin Pharmaceutical
In other news, Director Mark J. Alles acquired 3,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $86.75 per share, with a total value of $314,468.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,008.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark J. Alles acquired 3,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $86.75 per share, with a total value of $314,468.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,008.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.55, for a total value of $129,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,824 shares in the company, valued at $27,940,417.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $747,745 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioMarin Pharmaceutical
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BMRN. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,752,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $289,310,000 after acquiring an additional 882,446 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 302.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 595,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,472,000 after acquiring an additional 447,529 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 790.9% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 476,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,775,000 after acquiring an additional 423,444 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,411,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,550,000 after acquiring an additional 375,000 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About BioMarin Pharmaceutical
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
