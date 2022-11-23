BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Sets New 52-Week High at $99.64

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $99.64 and last traded at $98.97, with a volume of 36351 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.07.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.71 and a 200-day moving average of $85.53. The firm has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 235.64, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.41). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $505.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark J. Alles acquired 3,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $86.75 per share, with a total value of $314,468.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,008.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark J. Alles acquired 3,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $86.75 per share, with a total value of $314,468.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,008.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.55, for a total value of $129,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,824 shares in the company, valued at $27,940,417.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $747,745 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioMarin Pharmaceutical

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BMRN. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,752,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $289,310,000 after acquiring an additional 882,446 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 302.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 595,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,472,000 after acquiring an additional 447,529 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 790.9% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 476,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,775,000 after acquiring an additional 423,444 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,411,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,550,000 after acquiring an additional 375,000 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

(Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.