Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Trading Down 8.5%

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating) dropped 8.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.26 and last traded at $2.26. 74,403 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,557,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.47.

Bionano Genomics Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 6.51.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 million. Bionano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 38.48% and a negative net margin of 451.42%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Bionano Genomics

Bionano Genomics Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bionano Genomics during the 3rd quarter worth about $133,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Bionano Genomics by 12.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,482,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,353,000 after buying an additional 1,067,373 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bionano Genomics by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,744,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,813,000 after buying an additional 110,332 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Bionano Genomics by 20.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 101,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 17,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Bionano Genomics by 7.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,323,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after buying an additional 94,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Bionano Genomics, Inc provides genome analysis software solutions. It offers Saphyr, a sample-to-result solution for structural variation analysis by optical genome mapping for genome analysis and understanding of genetic variation and function; Saphyr instrument, a single-molecule imager; Saphyr Chip, a consumable that packages the nanochannel arrays for DNA linearization; and Bionano Prep Kits and DNA labeling kits, which provide the reagents and protocols for extracting and labeling ultra-high molecular weight.

