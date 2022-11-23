Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Trading Down 8.5%

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating) dropped 8.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.26 and last traded at $2.26. 74,403 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,557,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.47.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 6.51.
Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 million. Bionano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 38.48% and a negative net margin of 451.42%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.
Bionano Genomics, Inc provides genome analysis software solutions. It offers Saphyr, a sample-to-result solution for structural variation analysis by optical genome mapping for genome analysis and understanding of genetic variation and function; Saphyr instrument, a single-molecule imager; Saphyr Chip, a consumable that packages the nanochannel arrays for DNA linearization; and Bionano Prep Kits and DNA labeling kits, which provide the reagents and protocols for extracting and labeling ultra-high molecular weight.
