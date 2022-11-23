Bioqual (OTCMKTS:BIOQ) Shares Up 5%

Bioqual, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOQ – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $78.50 and last traded at $78.50. 562 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.75.

Bioqual Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $70.34 million, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of -0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.84 and its 200 day moving average is $71.65.

Bioqual (OTCMKTS:BIOQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.34 million during the quarter. Bioqual had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 14.90%.

Bioqual Dividend Announcement

Bioqual Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. Bioqual’s payout ratio is 16.98%.

Bioqual, Inc provides in-vivo and in-vitro pre-clinical research services to commercial and government clients in the United States. The company provides research services in the areas of COVID-19, AIDS, influenza, RSV infection, and flavivirus infections, including zika, dengue, malaria, hepatitis, and cancer.

See Also

