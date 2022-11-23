Bit Origin (NASDAQ:BTOG) Trading Up 10.4%

Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 10.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 89,245 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 342,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

Bit Origin Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bit Origin

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bit Origin stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 94,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.10% of Bit Origin at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bit Origin

Bit Origin Ltd, through its subsidiaries, engages in the cryptocurrency mining business in the United States. It is also involved in deploying blockchain technologies. The company was formerly known as China Xiangtai Food Co, Ltd. and changed its name to Bit Origin Ltd in April 2022. Bit Origin Ltd was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

