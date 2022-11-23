BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) Trading Down 0.3% Over Last 7 Days

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 23rd. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market cap of $2,061.97 billion and $52.27 million worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be purchased for approximately $16,515.42 or 1.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (CRYPTO:BTCA) is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 124,851,284 coins. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,080,750 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 16,469.6743257 USD and is up 4.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $52,571,706.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

