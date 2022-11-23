Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) 24-Hour Volume Tops $38,238.07

Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 23rd. Over the last week, Bitcoin Latinum has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Latinum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00002245 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Latinum has a market cap of $76.81 million and approximately $38,238.07 worth of Bitcoin Latinum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,428.40 or 0.08621234 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.66 or 0.00468713 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,765.19 or 0.28760669 BTC.

About Bitcoin Latinum

Bitcoin Latinum launched on September 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Latinum’s total supply is 20,958,883 tokens. Bitcoin Latinum’s official message board is medium.com/bitcoinlatinum. Bitcoin Latinum’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinlatinum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Latinum is www.bitcoinlatinum.com.

Bitcoin Latinum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Latinum is an insured asset-backed cryptocurrency. Latinum plans to bring better digital transactions to high-growth markets such as Media, Gaming, Telecommunication, and Cloud Computing.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Latinum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Latinum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Latinum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

