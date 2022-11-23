BitDAO Trading 3% Lower Over Last Week (BIT)

BitDAO (BIT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 23rd. BitDAO has a total market cap of $873.67 million and $4.65 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitDAO token can currently be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00001770 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BitDAO has traded 3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitDAO alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,424.13 or 0.08651139 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.47 or 0.00470593 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,753.30 or 0.28874796 BTC.

BitDAO Profile

BitDAO was first traded on August 16th, 2021. BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO. BitDAO’s official message board is medium.com/bitdao. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @bitdao_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitDAO is www.bitdao.io.

Buying and Selling BitDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDAO is one of the world's largest DAOs (Decentralized Autonomous Organization). Its vision is open finance and a decentralized tokenized economy. ‌BitDAO is a protocol governed by BIT token holders. It welcomes all individuals and communities to join and contribute.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.