BitShares Price Reaches $0.0079 (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 23rd. During the last week, BitShares has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. One BitShares coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges. BitShares has a market cap of $23.68 million and $3.34 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00009446 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00024997 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006017 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002209 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00008524 BTC.

BitShares Profile

BTS uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,758,665 coins. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

