BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 26,763 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 381,669 shares.The stock last traded at $14.46 and had previously closed at $14.39.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.69.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.104 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.63%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCAT. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust during the third quarter valued at $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 75.4% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,872 shares in the last quarter.

