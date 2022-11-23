BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust plc Announces Dividend of GBX 2 (LON:BRSA)

BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust plc (LON:BRSA – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 24th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Stock Performance

BRSA stock opened at GBX 205.31 ($2.43) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £164.72 million and a PE ratio of 866.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust has a one year low of GBX 183.26 ($2.17) and a one year high of GBX 214 ($2.53). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 199.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Melanie Roberts acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 202 ($2.39) per share, with a total value of £20,200 ($23,885.54).

About BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust

BlackRock North American Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

