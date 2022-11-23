Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Shares Sold by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,826 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 29,210 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,414 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 58,282 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,142 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total transaction of $4,838,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 243,594 shares in the company, valued at $5,892,538.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total transaction of $4,838,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 243,594 shares in the company, valued at $5,892,538.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 203,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $4,655,523.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 243,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,585,610.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 724,508 shares of company stock worth $17,083,646 over the last 90 days. 4.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BLMN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.89.

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,694,154. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.25. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $15.89 and a one year high of $25.51. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 1.88.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 92.10%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.58%.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

