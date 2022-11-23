BMO Capital Markets Raises George Weston (TSE:WN) Price Target to C$172.00

George Weston (TSE:WN – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$166.00 to C$172.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.33% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$168.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of George Weston from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of George Weston from C$197.00 to C$203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$193.00 to C$204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, George Weston currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$183.67.

TSE WN traded down C$0.02 on Wednesday, hitting C$164.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,740. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.48. George Weston has a 1-year low of C$130.81 and a 1-year high of C$165.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$148.87 and its 200 day moving average is C$151.19. The firm has a market cap of C$23.86 billion and a PE ratio of 14.80.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

