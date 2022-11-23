BNB (BNB) Price Hits $297.12 on Major Exchanges

BNB (BNB) traded up 13% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. One BNB coin can now be bought for $297.12 or 0.01805629 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BNB has traded 9% higher against the US dollar. BNB has a total market capitalization of $47.53 billion and $1.78 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

BNB Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 159,972,261 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Get BNB alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 159,979,963.59042934 with 159,972,402.54810604 in circulation. The last known price of BNB is 272.53973107 USD and is up 6.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1141 active market(s) with $863,199,090.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.