BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 807,443 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 175.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,267,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 807,443 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.18% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $42,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FITB. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 120,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after buying an additional 21,994 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.8% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,471,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,320,000 after purchasing an additional 99,167 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.2% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 23,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 273,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,174,000 after buying an additional 17,440 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, CEO Timothy Spence purchased 7,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.29 per share, for a total transaction of $250,667.27. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 224,417 shares in the company, valued at $7,246,424.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $365,073.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,486,535.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Spence purchased 7,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.29 per share, with a total value of $250,667.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,246,424.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

FITB has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.43.

NASDAQ FITB opened at $36.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.92 and a twelve month high of $50.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.01. The firm has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.21.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 27.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.62%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Further Reading

