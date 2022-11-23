BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Stock Holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) by 274.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,383,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,013,605 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $40,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 354.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 724.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the second quarter worth $102,000. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 117,500 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $5,555,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,126 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,277.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider John C. Barone sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $1,494,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,662 shares in the company, valued at $674,012.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 117,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $5,555,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,277.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PBF Energy Trading Up 2.7 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. TheStreet upgraded PBF Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PBF Energy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.83.

PBF Energy stock opened at $47.36 on Wednesday. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.58 and a 52 week high of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.37.

PBF Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

