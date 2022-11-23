Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Trading Up 5%

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Get Rating)’s share price was up 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.84 and last traded at $4.84. Approximately 31,395 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,578,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.61.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BORR shares. DNB Markets started coverage on shares of Borr Drilling in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Clarkson Capital raised shares of Borr Drilling from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th.
Borr Drilling Trading Up 1.0 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.38.
About Borr Drilling
Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It owns, contracts, and operates jack-up rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.
