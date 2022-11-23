Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Trading Up 5%

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Get Rating)’s share price was up 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.84 and last traded at $4.84. Approximately 31,395 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,578,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.61.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BORR shares. DNB Markets started coverage on shares of Borr Drilling in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Clarkson Capital raised shares of Borr Drilling from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.38.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Borr Drilling by 34.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 19,530 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Borr Drilling by 226.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 496,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 344,754 shares during the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in shares of Borr Drilling in the third quarter worth about $564,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Borr Drilling by 12.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 149,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 17,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Borr Drilling by 33.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,340,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,769,000 after purchasing an additional 586,003 shares during the last quarter.

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It owns, contracts, and operates jack-up rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

