Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Decreases Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,440,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,443,442,000 after buying an additional 661,206 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,146,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,715,025,000 after buying an additional 1,425,990 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 13,978,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,982,504,000 after buying an additional 1,100,311 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,035,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $572,282,000 after buying an additional 960,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,856,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,829,000 after purchasing an additional 65,504 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DLR. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $151.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.57.

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total transaction of $111,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,152.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO A William Stein bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $113.22 per share, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total transaction of $111,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,152.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DLR traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.02. 3,561 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,268,964. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.30. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $85.76 and a one year high of $178.22. The company has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.42.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

