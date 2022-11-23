Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,278 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $8,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 96.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WHR stock opened at $147.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.49. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $124.43 and a 12 month high of $245.44.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.76 by ($1.27). The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 19.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.72%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WHR. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Whirlpool to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $155.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.00.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

