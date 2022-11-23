Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,210 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.09% of Packaging Co. of America worth $11,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,521,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $551,996,000 after purchasing an additional 370,435 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,216,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $658,306,000 after acquiring an additional 346,910 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,201,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,586,000 after acquiring an additional 278,124 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 594,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,757,000 after acquiring an additional 262,314 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,167,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,275,105,000 after acquiring an additional 233,142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $133.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.71. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $110.56 and a 12 month high of $168.50.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.54%.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com lowered Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.89.
Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.
