Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $11.21 Million Stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,866 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 8,495 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Matson were worth $11,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Matson by 535.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 471,235 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $56,827,000 after buying an additional 397,078 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Matson by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,655,858 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $802,830,000 after buying an additional 204,399 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Matson by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,655,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $561,594,000 after buying an additional 153,723 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Matson by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 285,393 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,424,000 after purchasing an additional 149,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Matson by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,104,874 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $253,890,000 after purchasing an additional 122,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Matson Stock Performance

NYSE:MATX opened at $63.44 on Wednesday. Matson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.35 and a 1 year high of $125.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.33.

Matson Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Matson’s payout ratio is presently 3.65%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MATX shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Matson from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Matson from $93.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Insider Activity at Matson

In other news, Director Jenai S. Wall bought 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Matson news, EVP John P. Lauer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total value of $136,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,308,495.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jenai S. Wall purchased 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,342 shares in the company, valued at $925,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,438 shares of company stock worth $1,223,148. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

