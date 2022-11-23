Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $12.46 Million Stock Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,709 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,428 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.17% of Universal Health Services worth $12,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,856,010 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,138,729,000 after acquiring an additional 146,820 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,026,512 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $728,594,000 after acquiring an additional 113,259 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,155,489 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $602,338,000 after acquiring an additional 56,358 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,957,991 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $573,711,000 after acquiring an additional 146,774 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,683,225 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $243,990,000 after acquiring an additional 73,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE UHS opened at $128.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.76 and a 200-day moving average of $107.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.29. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.50 and a 52 week high of $158.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on UHS shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Universal Health Services from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Universal Health Services to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on Universal Health Services to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Universal Health Services to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.43.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

