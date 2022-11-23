Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $13.43 Million Stock Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 45.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,354 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $13,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in NVR in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in NVR by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in NVR in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in NVR by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in NVR in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on NVR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NVR to $4,580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,900.00 target price on shares of NVR in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of NVR from $4,800.00 to $5,120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NVR from $4,310.00 to $5,000.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVR has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,780.00.

In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,166 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,250.10, for a total transaction of $4,955,616.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,855,155.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other NVR news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,487.78, for a total transaction of $1,121,945.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,550.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,250.10, for a total transaction of $4,955,616.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,554 shares in the company, valued at $27,855,155.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,067 shares of company stock valued at $13,014,824. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $4,454.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4,165.79 and its 200 day moving average is $4,217.52. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,576.01 and a 1 year high of $5,982.44.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

