Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $9.73 Million Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,759 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of J. M. Smucker worth $9,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.9% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 3.4% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 63.9% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.1% in the second quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SJM stock opened at $149.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $119.82 and a 12 month high of $152.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.46.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.55%.

In related news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total value of $1,430,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,392,539.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total value of $1,430,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,392,539.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total transaction of $639,790.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,397.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,019 shares of company stock worth $8,995,996 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on SJM. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Monday. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker to $128.00 in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.36.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

