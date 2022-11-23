Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 128,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,807 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $9,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in R. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ryder System during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Ryder System by 146.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Ryder System during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ryder System during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Ryder System by 818.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 873 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 11,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total value of $957,545.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,523.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ryder System news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 11,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total transaction of $957,545.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,523.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. Fatovic sold 16,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.26, for a total value of $1,365,818.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,849,042.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,372 shares of company stock valued at $9,746,884. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ryder System Stock Performance

Several analysts have weighed in on R shares. StockNews.com downgraded Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Ryder System to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Ryder System from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Shares of R stock opened at $93.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.71 and a 52-week high of $93.60.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 29.45% and a net margin of 7.31%. Ryder System’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 16.01 EPS for the current year.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 15.29%.

Ryder System Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Recommended Stories

