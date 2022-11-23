Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 831,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,937 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $8,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,767,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528,942 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,899.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,386,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,723,000 after buying an additional 1,317,204 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 17.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,506,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,971,000 after purchasing an additional 969,411 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,635,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,366,000 after acquiring an additional 815,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter worth about $11,138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on GT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Goodyear Tire & Rubber currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.19.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Trading Up 5.0 %

Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $11.29 on Wednesday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $24.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.08.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

