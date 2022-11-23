Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 29,039 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 554,431 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 29,039 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $9,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,230,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $245,584,000 after acquiring an additional 329,990 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,337,422 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,175,000 after purchasing an additional 38,294 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,769,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,538,000 after purchasing an additional 43,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,263,959 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,381,000 after purchasing an additional 37,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 883,736 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,745,000 after purchasing an additional 373,400 shares in the last quarter. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TPH shares. TheStreet cut Tri Pointe Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Shares of TPH opened at $17.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.40. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.59 and a 1 year high of $28.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

