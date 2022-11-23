Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 4,075 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,075 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Penske Automotive Group worth $12,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 526.1% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 15.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the second quarter valued at $517,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com lowered Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $185.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $125.69 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.14. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.25. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.58 and a 52-week high of $131.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.23. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 18.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is 12.47%.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

