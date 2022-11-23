Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 6,490 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,002 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,490 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.26% of UMB Financial worth $10,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UMBF. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in UMB Financial in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in UMB Financial by 428.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in UMB Financial by 38.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in UMB Financial in the first quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in UMB Financial by 6.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at UMB Financial

In other news, Director Timothy R. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total value of $117,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,236.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other UMB Financial news, Director Timothy R. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total transaction of $117,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,236.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Uma Wilson sold 515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $43,775.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,657 shares in the company, valued at $1,075,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,389 shares of company stock valued at $356,902 over the last three months. 9.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UMB Financial Price Performance

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of UMB Financial to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $84.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.12 and a 200 day moving average of $88.61. UMB Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $77.48 and a 52-week high of $112.24.

UMB Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 17.58%.

UMB Financial Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

