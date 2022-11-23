Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 978 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,540 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 978 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Amdocs worth $11,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amdocs in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 113.5% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Amdocs in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 787.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs in the second quarter worth about $138,000. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DOX shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com cut Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Amdocs from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Amdocs to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Amdocs to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amdocs presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.20.

Amdocs Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX opened at $86.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.69. Amdocs Limited has a 1 year low of $68.33 and a 1 year high of $90.77.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.59%.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

